New easyJet flights to Croatia and Greece from Scotland have been launched.
Flights to Pula in Croatia and Chania on the Greek Island of Crete will now take off from Glasgow.
The inaugural flight on the new summer route from Glasgow to Pula took off for the first time on Monday, with the new service now operating up to twice a week on Mondays and Fridays throughout the summer.
Flights to Chania are also set to take off for the first time tomorrow, June 29, operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays until September 4.
Pula is famous for its “scenic coastlines and crystal clear blue waters, proving to be ideal getaways for travellers looking to unwind and recharge in the sun”.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be launching new flights from Glasgow Airport to Pula and Chania. These routes further strengthen our network from Scotland and provide more connectivity for our customers wanting to explore or relax in some of Europe's most scenic destinations.
"We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and offer our customers great value fares and more choice when they fly with us."
Christopher Tibbett, head of airline relations at Glasgow Airport, said: “The launch of these new routes to Pula and Chania from Glasgow Airport are both welcome and timely as we enter the popular summer holiday season.
“A large number of our passengers haven’t been overseas in nearly three years and are rightly keen to enjoy a well-deserved sunshine break.
"The addition of these easyJet services not only delivers two more fantastic destinations for Scottish travellers to explore, but also demonstrates that our industry is on the path to recovery.”
