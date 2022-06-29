A HISTORIC Scottish legal firm has hailed a string of new appointments from the same law company.

Holmes Mackillop, which can trace its roots back to 1783, has appointed Ross Brown as director, Emma Donaldson as senior associate, Elaine Clark as senior executry assistant and Shona Currie as tax assistant.

All four have joined from BTO Solicitors.

Glasgow-headquartered Holmes McKillop said the move brings “expert knowledge and wealth of experience” to enhance its wills, trusts and executries offering across its four offices.

Mr Brown and Ms Donaldson specialise in helping individuals put appropriate mechanisms in place to protect their families and their assets using wills, trusts and powers of attorney.

They are also experts in Inheritance Tax (IHT), the protection of vulnerable beneficiaries, asset protection and care cost planning. They are both members of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) which is the worldwide professional association for practitioners dealing with family inheritance and succession planning.

Ms Clark’s focus is the administration of deceased estates and trusts. Having qualified as a Scots Law accountant in 1992 and as a paralegal specialising in wills and executries in 1998 she “has a wealth experience in this area and prides herself on helping her clients in a pragmatic yet empathetic way”.

Ms Currie also brings with her a wealth of experience as a tax adviser and paralegal and is an integral part of the team, the firm said.

Mr Brown said: “Holmes Mackillop is a highly respected firm with a strong reputation for providing top-quality legal services.

“I am delighted to be joining as a director to head up the firm’s wills, estates and tax offering and to take it to the next level.”

Ralph Riddiough, director in the firm’s corporate department, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ross and his team to Holmes Mackillop, to meet the needs of our growing client base.

“Following as it does on the successful merger of our firm with Campbell Riddell Breeze Paterson last October, it gives our clients access to a tremendous resource of expertise and capability and will complement the commercial law services for which our firm is also known.”

Lush to open in former Borders bookstore

A FLAGSHIP “island” retail location on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street has been let to cosmetics chain Lush by London-based private investment company Old Park Lane Management for 15 years at a rent of £900,000 per year..

The building, at one stage home to bookshop chain Borders, has about 20,000 sq ft of space over five floors.

​Scotland outpaces UK

SCOTLAND recorded a much-sharper rise in the number of foreign direct investment projects secured than the UK as a whole in the year to March, figures from the Department for International Trade show.

The data, published yesterday, reveal that Scotland attracted 119 inward investment projects in the year to March 31, up 29 per cent from 92 in the prior 12 months.

