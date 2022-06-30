PLANS for hundreds of new homes at a former brewery site in the Scottish capital come under public scrutiny from today.

The proposals by the City of Edinburgh Council, Cruden Homes East and Buccleuch Property for the landmark regeneration of the site, at the Union Canal in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

The regeneration of the major brownfield site will include 464 new homes, including a minimum of 150 new affordable homes and community growing space.

The council said it represents the first phase of the delivery of the consented Planning Permission in Principle (PPP) for the Fountainbridge site.

The plans

A spokesman for the developer said: "Following the consultation event, feedback from the event will be considered before the full planning application is lodged at the end of July 2022."

The development team will be available on its website to answer questions through a chat system as part of a digital consultation, on Thursday June 30, up to 7pm.

It will enable visitors to communicate directly with the design and advisory team and for them to answer any questions.

A short presentation outlining the proposals will take place at 5pm and 6pm. The consutation will be available for comment until Friday July 22.

