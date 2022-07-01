ONE of the first women in the Scottish whisky industry to hold the title of Master Blender has been honoured as she steps down after 45 years.

Maureen Robinson has dedicated her professional life to the twin causes of making great Scotch whisky and making Scotch whisky great by creating opportunities for other women to succeed in the business.

During her time at Diageo, Ms Robinson has worked on many of the company’s leading brands including The Singleton, Johnnie Walker, Buchanan’s and Old Parr, and built an unparalleled knowledge of its ten million cask inventory.

She has also been instrumental in developing prestigious projects including the Diageo Special Releases.

READ MORE: Scotch whisky giant appoints first female Master Blender

Ms Robinson said: “It has been a joy and privilege to work for Diageo in the Scotch whisky industry for so many years, and to share my time with so many talented people here in Scotland and around the world.

“I will always cherish the amazing opportunities and experiences to travel and meet people that Scotch whisky has allowed me and although I am stepping back from the frontline, I will continue to offer my support and encouragement to colleagues in any way I can in the future.”

Ms Robinson's legacy at Diageo will be preserved in the company’s global drinks archive at Menstrie, and she marked her retirement by passing on her blending notes to Diageo malts archivist Jo McKerchar, so that future generations of blenders can learn from her work.

Ewan Andrew, Diageo president for supply chain and procurement, said: "Since the 1970s Maureen Robinson has been blazing a trail in our business and the wider industry, breaking down barriers for other women to follow in her pioneering footsteps.”