By Ian McConnell
Business Editor
SCOTTISH law firm Brodies increased operating profits to £46.1 million in the year to April from £39m in the prior 12 months.
Brodies hailed a twelfth consecutive year of growth as it unveiled a 19.5% rise in revenues to £98.5m for the 12 months to April 30, and highlighted growth in its workforce to 771.
The firm said: “The financial year to April 2021 had seen the firm prioritise the wellbeing, roles and financial security of all colleagues at the height of the pandemic.
“That judgement saw it begin the year to April 2022 with a full complement of colleagues across all areas. Continued investment in people over the last 12 months saw headcount increase from 748 to 771, with all eligible colleagues receiving bonuses in May 2021, January 2022, and June 2022.”
Brodies noted total partner numbers rose to 116 on May 1, with seven promotions.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Boris Johnson must heed fears his bonfire could make UK goods ‘unsellable’ in Europe
Nick Scott, managing partner of Brodies, said: “Throughout the year, investments continued to be made in people, with recruitment of colleagues in legal and business services teams, the payment of bonuses, and the introduction of new reward structures more closely aligning individual performance with reward. These measures represent the single largest investment in colleagues and colleague reward the firm has, to date, made.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexit could have taken many forms. Cheshire Cat Boris Johnson chose this one
Brodies has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Aberdeen, Brussels and London.
The firm’s core business areas are arbitration; banking and financial services; employment; energy, including renewables and oil and gas; litigation; mergers and acquisitions; private equity and intellectual property; real estate; pensions and benefits; and personal and family law and tax.
Mr Scott said: "We begin the 2022/23 financial year inspired by our clients and our colleagues, aware of the challenges but excited by the opportunities ahead, and conscious of our responsibilities as a business and to the communities in which we work."
He added: "A new members' agreement was approved by our partners, containing a commitment that our firm be run as a responsible and sustainable business, and openly recognising the commitment we hold to create opportunity for all, regardless of difference."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here