A NEW Highland town, which Moray Estates has been building since 2018, has laid the final brick on its 250th home as it enters the second phase of development.

The first 250 homes are now complete and the build of the next 500 - a mixture of one and twobedroom flats, and two, three and four bedroom houses is under way.

Moray Estates has secured £2 million of funding from Bank of Scotland as it proceeds with the development of Tornagrain, which is located near Inverness.

​Plan to reawaken former hospital site takes major step forward

PLANS to build more than 900 homes on the site of a former psychiatric hospital in West Lothian, which includes 15 listed buildings with some dating back to the early 1900s, have taken another step forward.

The agreement ensures the retention and refurbishment of 11 of the existing listed buildings

Glasgow-based developer Ambassador Group, owned by David Gaffney, and West Lothian Council have reached agreement on community benefits as part of the conditions of the approved planning permission in principle for the 215-acre Bangour Village Estate.

SPECIAL SERIES: The business rates revolt

Leigh Sparks, professor of retail studies at the University of Stirling, told The Herald that there is an urgent need to change taxation policy

PART ONE: Hospitality trade on ‘cliff edge’

PART TWO: Alarm bells sound on business rates changes

PART THREE: Scotland's property tax system ‘penalises’ high street

​New distillery and brewery to create 40 jobs

THE capital of the Scottish Highlands is to welcome a new £6 million whisky distillery and brewery which will be "sustainably powered by the water from the River Ness".

Both beer and whisky production will begin this year

Described as the first new facility of its kind in Inverness for nearly 40 years, the project is expected to create 40 jobs, and Uilebheist Distillery is set to be a new low carbon distillery and brewery.

