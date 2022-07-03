A NEW Highland town, which Moray Estates has been building since 2018, has laid the final brick on its 250th home as it enters the second phase of development.
Moray Estates has secured £2 million of funding from Bank of Scotland as it proceeds with the development of Tornagrain, which is located near Inverness.
Plan to reawaken former hospital site takes major step forward
PLANS to build more than 900 homes on the site of a former psychiatric hospital in West Lothian, which includes 15 listed buildings with some dating back to the early 1900s, have taken another step forward.
Glasgow-based developer Ambassador Group, owned by David Gaffney, and West Lothian Council have reached agreement on community benefits as part of the conditions of the approved planning permission in principle for the 215-acre Bangour Village Estate.
SPECIAL SERIES: The business rates revolt
PART ONE: Hospitality trade on ‘cliff edge’
PART TWO: Alarm bells sound on business rates changes
PART THREE: Scotland's property tax system ‘penalises’ high street
New distillery and brewery to create 40 jobs
THE capital of the Scottish Highlands is to welcome a new £6 million whisky distillery and brewery which will be "sustainably powered by the water from the River Ness".
Described as the first new facility of its kind in Inverness for nearly 40 years, the project is expected to create 40 jobs, and Uilebheist Distillery is set to be a new low carbon distillery and brewery.
