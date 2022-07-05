Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Heatherington sold 92 clean cattle, 79 cast cows, 1,427 prime lambs, 291 prime hoggets and 412 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Thirty-three, beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 286p/kg to average 272p (-12p), while 58 prime heifers peaked at 304p to average 273p (-9p).

In the cast ring cows peaked at £2,297 and 269p to average 204p (+9p), while seven bulls sold to £2,425 and 177p to average 166p (+2p).

In the sheep section prime lambs peaked at £190 and 360p for Beltex to average £134 (-£3) or 315p (+10p), while prime hoggets sold to £149 and 271p to average £94 or 233p (-9p). Cast sheep sold to £195 for a Texel tup and averaged £142 (n/c) for heavy ewes, while light ewes peaked at £123 for North Country Cheviot ewes to average £101 (n/c).

The firm also sold 21 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday to a top of 278p/kg to average 250p (-3), while 25 beef-bred prime bullocks peaked at 275p to average 252p (-12p). Two dairy-bred, prime bullocks peaked at 205p to average 202p. Forty-three, beef-bred young bulls sold to 266p to average 241p (+4p), while 17 dairy-bred young bulls peaked at 227p to average 198p (-17p). In the cast ring beef cows sold to 191p and averaged 191p (-2p) while dairy types sold to 215p to average 154 (-2p). Twenty cast bulls sold up to 233p and averaged 182p (+7p).

In the sheep ring 1,394 prime lambs sold to £186 and 425p/kg to average 331p (+24p).

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,783 prime lambs and 422 cast sheep and hoggets at Ayr yesterday. A larger offering of prime lambs this week did not affect demand. A fast trade from start to finish retuned an average of 321p (+21p) or £138 (+£10). The sale was topped at £174 for a pen of heavyweight Texels and at 347p/kg for a pen of Beltex crosses. Cast sheep were dearer on the week. Top price was £250 for a Texel ewe with an overall average of £112 for everything sold.

Lawrie and Symington sold 20 prime cattle and 35 cast cows at Lanark yesterday.

Thirteen prime, beef-bred heifers sold to 300p/kg to average 280p (n/c), while 2 beef-bred bullocks peaked at 279p to average 274p (+9p). Four prime Black & White bullocks peaked at 210p and averaged 209p.

In the cast cattle section 20 beef cows averaged 189p (-1p), while 11 dairy type cast cows levelled at 174 (-1p). Four cast bulls averaged 163p.

There were also 1,516 prime lambs at Lanark yesterday that sold to £177 and 347p/kg to average 321p (+23p).

Prime hoggs (1,182) sold to £166 and 276p to average 235p (+27p).