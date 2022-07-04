By Ian McConnell

A former farmhouse in the North Highlands sold for well above its guide price at an auction which saw 22 lots sold for a total of £1,805,499.

Auction House Scotland described bidding at its latest sale as “fast and furious” as it noted Swartiebank House in the village of Lyth, near Wick, had gone for well above its guide and reserve prices.

The property, which is surrounded by countryside and set in two acres of grounds, was guided at £120,000, before selling for £137,000.

Auction House Scotland noted that 91% of lots offered were sold. The auction was held simultaneously online and at the Radisson RED hotel in Glasgow, with auctioneer Colin West at the podium.

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “We are thrilled with the results of our June auction, achieving our highest success rate this year in terms of lots sold and amount raised. We had a great mix of in-room, internet, telephone, and proxy bidders on the day, which gave potential buyers great flexibility when trying to secure their desired auction lot.

“And with our livestream available to watch online, those who couldn’t make it along to the room could still be part of the auction action. We did experience our highest number of internet bidders to date, which indicates the increasing popularity of this method of buying property at auction. It offers convenience and potential buyers can bid from anywhere in the world if they have a good internet connection.”

She added: “Looking ahead as we enter the second half of 2022, there is no doubt that there will be some more turbulent economic times ahead. Auctioneers have historically performed well in difficult times, and we believe that we will continue to see an increasing number of property buyers and sellers.”