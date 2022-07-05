WORK has started on a £2.5 million cosmetic surgery hospital on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street, following the approval of building warrants.
Cosmedicare, owned by healthcare entrepreneur Gill Baird, is developing the 8,500 square foot facility to meet growing demand for clinical services in the west of Scotland.
The two-storey hospital, which will occupy a space at one time home to Slumdog Bar & Kitchen, will offer day-case surgical procedures such as breast reconstruction and cosmetic surgery, private GP services, and bariatrics (weight loss).
With plans for six consultation rooms, two theatres, four recovery suites and minor operation treatment rooms, as well as spacious reception and waiting areas and facilities for staff, it is scheduled to open in October.
The facility will be the third developed by Cosmedicare, which also owns St Ellen’s Hospital in Livingston and a clinic at Edinburgh Park.
Ms Baird, a former senior hospital manager in the NHS, said: “We only opened the doors to St Ellen’s Hospital six months ago and whilst it was a huge project to get over the line given the challenges working with pandemic restrictions, we had been actively looking for a prominent city centre site in Glasgow. Sauchiehall Street met our criteria for expansion of our clinical services so we’re delighted to get the application over the line and commence with the build.
“This is one of Glasgow’s main city centre streets yet so far, it’s lacked major investment or redevelopment so it’s exciting to help play a part in Sauchiehall Street’s rejuvenation. The street is crying out for change and we would urge the council and property owners to consider introducing new offerings and not just bars and takeaways.”
Cosmedicare worked with Cormack Gracie Architects on the plans, following the firm’s involvement on the St Ellen’s project.
Ms Baird added: “Our decision to build in Glasgow is due to demand from our existing and potential west-coast based clientele looking for pre-and post-operative day-case facilities in Glasgow city centre. This is by no means a satellite facility of St Ellen’s, the new Sauchiehall Street is a standalone day case hospital that will provide much needed practitioner focused services led by leading specialists and surgeons in the private sector and NHS under the Cosmedicare and St Ellen’s brands.”
