By Scott Wright

SCOTTISH entrepreneurs Sandy and James Easdale are to invest £2 million in a coffee drive-through in Port Glasgow and to follow it with around 25 similar ventures around the UK.

The brothers, who own bus firm McGill’s Group and have extensive interests in commercial property around Inverclyde, plan to create a coffee destination in a former Department of Works and Pensions building, located on the corner of Scarlow Street and Greenock Road. It is expected the new venture, which has attracted the interest of several international chains, will create between 40 and 50 full and part-time jobs.

Should Inverclyde Council approve the plans, it will be the second drive-through to be established by the Easdales in the area, after plans to develop a coffee shop on land beside the A8 into Greenock town centre were approved.

Sandy Easdale said: “There has been research that demand from drive-through outlet locations has grown by 25 per cent since the pandemic, alongside the boom in fast-food delivery companies. Whereas around five years ago, drive-throughs were occupied by only a handful of big-name outlets, more and more food and drink companies are wanting to gain a foothold in this market.

“We’ve got locations across the United Kingdom in the pipeline to satisfy this demand and we’re pleased to have started local in Inverclyde, where a mix of full and part-time jobs will be created and it will provide a boost to nearby traders in the area.”

James Easdale said: “Despite our Port Glasgow site being early in the planning process, we’ve already had strong interest from several national retailers.

“Location is key when identifying suitable sites as both planners and retailers will have strict criteria for what they are looking for."

“The sites we have under way across the UK will take some time to all come to fruition but we’re already on the lookout for further opportunities in the right locations.”