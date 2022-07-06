AN amended planning application for the £60m Filmhouse project in the Scottish capital is expected to be lodged next month.

The Centre for the Moving Image, which runs the Filmhouse and the Edinburgh film festival, initially unveiled plans for the building in Festival Square in the city in 2020.

Edinburgh-based Richard Murphy Architects has said in an update that it is hoped it could gain approval by the end of this year.

The plans launched two years ago around a nine-storey building were backed by actor Tilda Swinton and author Irvine Welsh and included a skyline bar and restaurant and a roof-top performance space.

It was expected work would begin on the project in 2023.

Heritage body the Cockburn Association said earlier that the development “would result in a significant impact to the area and undermine the character and potential of an existing civic space”.

Richard Murphy Architects said in its update: “After a long negotiation with the planning department we are resubmitting an amended planning application for the Filmhouse in August, with the hope that permission will be secured by the end of the year.”

Scotch whisky distiller toasts strong rebound

GLASGOW-based distiller Edrington has today reported a strong rebound in core revenues and profits for the year to March, to well ahead of pre-pandemic levels, declaring The Macallan single malt “led the business performance”.

The company, which employs nearly 1,000 people in Scotland and has a global workforce of around 3,000, had experienced sharp falls in revenues and profits in 2020/21 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

​Ian McConnell: Will Tories do the right thing on VAT?

WHEN there is talk of a Tory change to value-added tax to stimulate the economy – rather than one which will choke off and depress growth – it rather grabs the attention.

Think of the Tories and VAT and the things which come to mind immediately are the grave mistake made by the David Cameron administration to hike the rate to 20 per cent after coming to power in 2010, and the Margaret Thatcher government’s imposition of this tax on hot takeaway food in 1984.

