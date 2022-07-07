A STUDENT who plans to launch a new food business has been announced as the inaugural winner of Edinburgh Napier University’s Appin Entrepreneurship Award.
Student Kael Begbie won the accolade and £2,000 after coming out ahead in the competition held at the university’s Bright Red Triangle.
Mr Begbie, who will this week graduate with a degree in Business Management from Edinburgh Napier, beat three fellow student finalists to the top prize with his plans to launch the new food business later this month at the Pitt Market in Leith.
The food outlet called the Hoagieman specialises in wraps, with his signature dish – the hoagie – which is said to be “putting a Scottish spin on the classic burrito” by substituting the regular meat ingredient of chicken or beef with haggis.
Alongside the prize money that will be used to help support the launch of his business, Mr Begbie, 21, from Dunfermline, will also now receive 1:1 business advice and support from Bright Red Triangle, a free resource for Edinburgh Napier students, staff and alumni to develop enterprise skills and entrepreneurship opportunities.
The award has been made possible with support of two entrepreneurs, Damien O’Looney and Bing Li, who met whilst studying Marketing and Entrepreneurship at Edinburgh Napier.
The pair have donated the award and prize money to celebrate and recognise outstanding student and graduate entrepreneurs each year at the University.
Mr Begbie said: “It was a special day.
"I really appreciate it and I am truly grateful for the support and encouragement offered to me by Damien and Bing as well as my Edinburgh Napier colleagues and fellow contestants."
