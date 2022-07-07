By Scott Wright
FORMER Skyscanner executive Mark Logan has been appointed as Scotland’s first-ever chief entrepreneur.
The role was created as one of the key commitments in Scotland’s national strategy for economic transformation, published in March, and will seek to ensure entrepreneurship is embedded in the Scottish economy, while strengthening partnerships between industry and investors.
Mr Logan, who previously won plaudits for his recommendations on how to strengthen the Scottish tech ecosystem, is expected to be in post for an initial term of two years. He will act as a senior advisor to the Start-up Nation Programme, which was established to deliver the NSET recommendations on entrepreneurship and the remaining recommendations of the Scottish Tech Ecosystem Review.
READ MORE: SNP's flagship economic plan heavily criticised by top business chief
The chief entrepreneur, who will advise ministers on an entrepreneurial first approach within the public, will also support the work of the forthcoming Stewart Review of women in enterprise.
Mr Logan, a former chief operating officer of flight comparison site Skyscanner, was appointed “following consideration of evidence on a list of acclaimed professionals with a proven entrepreneurial background”.
He said: “I am looking forward to building upon my existing role with the Scottish Government, working in partnership with our business community to boost entrepreneurialism across the economy.
“There are so many innovative, creative enterprises across Scotland, and part of the task ahead is to provide the best possible environment in which they can thrive. A still greater opportunity is to free the untapped entrepreneurial potential of our people, and to ensure that every citizen has equal access to that opportunity.”
Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “The appointment of a chief entrepreneur will ensure entrepreneurship is instilled within the Scottish Government and future policy making.
“Mark Logan will be a brilliant asset to the Scottish Government, we’ve already drawn on his expertise in developing the STER report and enhancing Scotland’s tech credentials. Now we are ready to take this to the next level and ensure entrepreneurial thinking and skillsets are enshrined in the curriculum and across the public, private and social enterprise sectors.
“As we look beyond the pandemic we must be ready to seize the economic opportunities that come with achieving net-zero and becoming a fairer country. The National Strategy for Economic Transformation is clear – embedding an entrepreneurial mind set across the economy will be key to achieving our economic goals and I look forward to working closely with Mark on this.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here