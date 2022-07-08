The owner of Tennent’s Lager has reported an increase in sales but says it remains “vigilant” in monitoring inflation’s impact on both its cost base and customer demand.

Ireland’s C&C Group – whose brands also include Bulmers, Magners, Heverlee and Drygate – said it is continuing to assess the need for further price increases to cover rising manufacturing costs. The company upped prices by 3.5 per cent across its Matthew Clark and Bibendum divisions in November of last year.