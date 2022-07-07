A business leader has called for the "political vacuum" to be filled as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned from the office, triggering a Conservative leadership contest.

Mr Johnson has said he intends to act as a caretaker Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen.

However, Tony Danker, director general of the CBI, said: "The Prime Minister backed UK business throughout Covid and has been steadfast in his support for Ukraine. He will leave office with our best wishes.

"But we now need the political vacuum to be filled at speed to protect people's living standards, through action on business confidence, investment and growth.

"Getting the economy growing again has got to be the number one focus for all politicians, and I look forward to working with the Government on a plan for a better, brighter economic future for people right across the United Kingdom."

Salsa start-up wins five-figure backing

A BUSINESS that is bidding to “broaden Scotland’s chips and salsa market” has hailed its first round of funding.

New Aberdeenshire business D!p, is described as the brainchild of Bridge of Don resident Teresa Collie that emerged from “Hogmanay musings” about the selection of dips and salsas easily available in US grocery stores.

Parkmead predicts record gas profits

DUTCH gas assets owned by Scottish energy group Parkmead generated record revenues during the year to the end of June as surging fuel prices boosted returns on increased production.

The Aberdeen-headquartered company secured additional volumes last year in a royalty deal with Vermillion Energy that raised its financial interest in the onshore Drenthe IV, Drenthe V and Andel Va licences from 7.5 to 15 per cent.

