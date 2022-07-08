VAULT City Brewing, the Edinburgh-based sour beer producer, is opening a new bar today after a successful crowdfunding drive.
The bar, which is the company’s second after the Wee Vault in Haymarket, is located close to the Vault City brewery in Portobello.
With a capacity for just 42 customers, the intimate Porty Vault has 36 beer taps, around 20 of which will serve its own range of sour craft beers. These will include flavours such as white chocolate raspberry cheesecake and tonka black forest gateau, in addition to a range of other guest beers, wines, mead and cider.
And it will mark the brewer’s first move into serving food. The kitchen is headed by award-winning chef and “low-n-slow” barbecue specialist Darren Lim, who has imported an authentic America BBQ smoker from the US for his dishes.
The Porty Vault has been partly bankrolled by a crowdfunding campaign that raised nearly £45,000 from hundreds of small investors. Those investors will receive benefits such as food discounts for the new bar.
Steven Smith-Hay, who co-founded Vault City, said he has been “overwhelmed” by the support shown to the venture.
He said: “Opening a bar and smokehouse in the heart of Portobello just five minutes from the brewery itself is an absolute dream come true – but knowing so many people have supported us along the way to bring this vision to life is the cherry on top.
“The people of Portobello have supported us from the moment we opened our brewery 18 months ago, so Porty Vault is our way of saying thank you.
“I’m completely overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from sour beer fans and locals alike, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors of the Porty Vault to share and celebrate our love for craft beer and authentic, American BBQ food.”
Vault City sells its beers in hundreds of pubs and Tesco stores, in addition to through its own outlets and website.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here