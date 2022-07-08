VAULT City Brewing, the Edinburgh-based sour beer producer, is opening a new bar today after a successful crowdfunding drive.

The bar, which is the company’s second after the Wee Vault in Haymarket, is located close to the Vault City brewery in Portobello.

With a capacity for just 42 customers, the intimate Porty Vault has 36 beer taps, around 20 of which will serve its own range of sour craft beers. These will include flavours such as white chocolate raspberry cheesecake and tonka black forest gateau, in addition to a range of other guest beers, wines, mead and cider.

And it will mark the brewer’s first move into serving food. The kitchen is headed by award-winning chef and “low-n-slow” barbecue specialist Darren Lim, who has imported an authentic America BBQ smoker from the US for his dishes.

The Porty Vault has been partly bankrolled by a crowdfunding campaign that raised nearly £45,000 from hundreds of small investors. Those investors will receive benefits such as food discounts for the new bar.

Steven Smith-Hay, who co-founded Vault City, said he has been “overwhelmed” by the support shown to the venture.

He said: “Opening a bar and smokehouse in the heart of Portobello just five minutes from the brewery itself is an absolute dream come true – but knowing so many people have supported us along the way to bring this vision to life is the cherry on top.

“The people of Portobello have supported us from the moment we opened our brewery 18 months ago, so Porty Vault is our way of saying thank you.

“I’m completely overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from sour beer fans and locals alike, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors of the Porty Vault to share and celebrate our love for craft beer and authentic, American BBQ food.”

Vault City sells its beers in hundreds of pubs and Tesco stores, in addition to through its own outlets and website.