HOLIDAY park operator Pure Leisure Group has added to its Scottish presence after purchasing Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course in Kenmore, Perthshire.

The confidential deal was arranged by commercial real estate firm Colliers.

The estate has been under the ownership of the Menzies family for 100 years, "so is truly entering a new era", said the agent.

Set on the banks of Loch Tay, Mains of Taymouth offers five-star holiday home rental and ownership, including static caravans, holiday lodges, and a collection of 19th Century cottages. These are complemented by the on-site golf course, bar, restaurant, delicatessen, and shop.

John Morphet, owner of Pure Leisure Group, said: “It was simply an opportunity we couldn’t miss. Robin and his predecessors have created an impressive destination. The large and loyal customer base is a testament to the hard work of Robin and the staff at Mains.”

Robin Menzies said: “We as a family have put our heart and soul into making the estate the best it can be and are very proud of creating thousands of quality customer experiences over the years. Pure Leisure are the ideal custodian of the estate and will bring both experience and fresh ideas to taking the estate forward.”

Mains of Taymouth will become a part of Pure Leisure Group’s Royal Westmoreland brand, a name "synonymous with luxury accommodation both in Scotland and Barbados".

Mr Morphet also said: “Mains of Taymouth complements our Gledfield Highland Estate and Royal Westmoreland Resort perfectly. With spectacular scenery and five star service and accommodation, it is the ideal addition and we know our customers will love to stay here, be it as guests, or holiday home owners.”

Richard Moss, head of UK parks agency at Colliers, said: “It’s been a pleasure to deal with such a knowledgeable and experienced acquisition team, who were bowled over by the quality of the estate, as well as the exciting expansion prospects going forward.

"The estate has been in the family for 100 years and therefore it was crucial that we found an appropriate buyer. We’re totally confident that Pure Leisure’s arrival will be nothing but good news for customers, staff and indeed the area.”

Pure Leisure Group said it intends to continue the development work on park that has already commenced, which includes the addition of further lodges plus some new holiday accommodation.

