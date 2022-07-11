Twenty-five years ago, the Bank of England was granted independence from HM Treasury. The first decade of that independence was largely uneventful. Inflation hovered around its target of 2%. Growth was stable, investor confidence high, and the public finances in good health. The “golden years” of macroeconomic policy and central banking had arrived.
Since then, however, central bankers have not had their challenges to seek.
The 2008/09 financial crisis saw interest rates drop to what were then unprecedentedly low levels. New and non-conventional monetary policy measures, including quantitative easing, were added to the mix. Far from being temporary these measures lasted for more than a decade until, in 2020, central banks unleashed a new wave of support in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the UK, the Bank’s interest rate fell to just 0.1% in March 2020.
But we now face an economic shock of a different kind. In 2008 and in 2020, the concern was inflation undershooting its target. This year, inflation is projected to reach double-digit percentages with the worst supply-side shock since the 1970s.
New data from the Official for National Statistics already show the UK’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate at 9.1% – the highest in 40 years. The UK is not alone. Inflation in the eurozone is tracking at over 8%, the highest rate in the single currency’s history. Of 25 Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, only three have seen their growth forecasts improve these last six months.
The spike in inflation is driven by three factors. First, disruptions to supply chains caused during the pandemic continue to push up producer costs, particularly in key manufacturing sectors. Second, there is a large, and growing, labour supply shortage. A lack of workers, and particularly workers with the right skills, puts pressure on wages as firms seek to fill vacancies. Wage increases then often get passed on to consumers via higher prices.
Third, and most critically, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the sanctions imposed on Putin’s regime, have led to a sharp increase in energy and food prices. Soaring utility bills and petrol prices are behind a significant amount of the jump in inflation. Household services (including energy bills) and transport account for more than half of the increase in the recent inflation figures.
The spike in prices is fuelling wage demands across the economy, with trade unions arguing that, without pay increases, people will see their living standards decline. This squeeze is particularly challenging for those on low earnings who typically spend a greater share of their income on the very items seeing the biggest spike in prices. It is important to remember that, even if inflation does fall back, we’ll all be permanently poorer as a result of this shock to the cost of living.
Demands for higher wages worry some economists, however, who are fearful of a wage-price spiral. Here an increase in wages causes further increases in prices and so on. Others argue that, without adequate pay awards, economic confidence will be further weakened, labour market shortages will increase, and the economy would head for a sharper slowdown.
Whilst some might argue that central bankers could – and should – have acted more swiftly at the first signs of rising inflation, this seems overly harsh. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and there is little that central bankers, with the relatively blunt tools that they have, can do to offset a global supply shock. It is easy to forget too that just six months ago, large swathes of our economy were still operating under Covid restrictions and huge uncertainties.
The $100 question is, ‘what next?’. On the one hand, if the Bank seeks to increase interest rates too quickly it runs the risk of pushing the UK into a recession (or a deeper recession). Many economists have concerns about how resilient the UK economy will be to a slowdown, having only just recovered to pre-pandemic levels of activity. On the other hand, a more passive approach runs the risk of inflation expectations shifting higher and a further depreciation in the value of sterling.
I certainly don’t envy the decisions that policymakers face. The sooner we return to that “golden” – and much more boring – age of macroeconomic policymaking the better.
Graeme Roy is professor of economics at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here