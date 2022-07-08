Drum Property Group is seeking occupants for office space in the refurbished 1930s "Red Sandstone" building which extends from 106 to 154 Leith Walk, Edinburgh.

The two-storey building, completed in 1933 in the Scottish Art Deco style, will provide flexible and open-plan space for a range of contemporary business suites overlooking Leith Walk, housed above a row of shops, restaurants and a bar.

Branded as "The Red Sandstone", the building now forms a gateway to Drum’s current £50 million transformation of the 2.9-acre Stead’s Place site, which will bring 148 new homes to the rear of the development linking Leith Walk to Pilrig Park and beyond.

Drum said that, originally designed as an office complex supporting the London Midland Scottish Railway goods yard, the building was completed with a red Dumfries sandstone fascia and black marble pediment and became a highly recognisable business and retail focal point towards to foot of Leith Walk.

As part of Drum’s work at the Stead’s Place site, The Red Sandstone has now undergone a complete refurbishment "creating a variety of flexible and light-filled office space connected by a common entrance hub to suit a range of business uses".

Graeme Bone, Drum managing director, said: “Sitting above a vibrant retail parade containing shops, cafés, restaurants and a popular bar these sympathetically restored office suites provide an ideal small business location in the diverse and dynamic community of Leith.

"Directly connected to the tram, cycle and bus networks and only 10-minutes from the city centre, The Red Sandstone is the gateway to the new Stead’s Place residential development to the rear, connecting Leith Walk to the green space and sanctuary of Pilrig Park, a five-minute walk away.

"We hope the refurbished building will, once again provide a distinctive focal point and destination for Leith Walk, continuing the rich tradition of diversity and independence which makes the area such an exciting destination in which to live, work and visit.”

It said the ground floor of The Red Sandstone building is currently being let to a variety of retail and food and beverage operators, with tenants expected to start taking occupancy later this summer.

