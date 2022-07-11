By Ian McConnell
HOUSEBUILDER Cala has reported a 26 per cent jump in first-half profits to more than £98 million, describing its performance in the six months to June as “very strong”.
It completed 1,527 homes in the six months to June. This is up 3% from the 1,479 units completed in the first half of last year.
First-half turnover rose by 15%, from £600 million to £688m.
The average selling price in the six months to June was £491,000, up from £454,000 in the previous first half.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Boris Johnson must heed fears his bonfire could make UK goods ‘unsellable’ in Europe
Total home completions for 2022 are expected to top 3,100 – which would be an increase of 7% on the 2021 total of 2,904 units – Cala said. It added that strong market demand for Cala homes meant the group was now 90%-sold for the 2022 financial year to December 31, a “robust position”.
Kevin Whitaker, chief executive of Cala Group, noted the housebuilder was ahead of forecast units, turnover and pre-tax profits in the first half.
READ MORE: Brexit: Ian McConnell: Sir Keir Starmer sounds dismayingly like Tories
He said: “Significant industry-wide supply chain challenges continue and I’m grateful for the hard work and expertise of our talented teams to deliver for our customers against this backdrop. Market demand has continued to support both strong sales rates and pricing, offsetting the ongoing construction cost inflation the industry is experiencing.”
He added: “We are confident in our ability to deliver a performance ahead of original expectations for financial year 2022. We are on track to achieve over 3,100 new home completions, a record for the group, alongside an increase in turnover, demonstrating good progress towards our growth strategy to reach [annual] revenue of £1.8 billion by 2026.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here