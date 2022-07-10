By Ian McConnell

A Scottish ferry business has been put up for sale.

The business runs ferries between John O’Groats and the Orkney Islands, daily from May to September, and has been put on the market at offers over £1.25 million.

Fred Fermor, of John O’Groats Ferries, said: “We’re selling our ferry service to the Orkney Islands.”

He described it as a “unique opportunity to buy a dream business”.

The business comes with the purpose-built boat MV Pentland Venture and its own private pier on the Orkney Islands.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Boris Johnson must heed fears his bonfire could make UK goods ‘unsellable’ in Europe

John O’Groats Ferries said in a statement: “Have you ever dreamed of living in the beautiful Highlands of Scotland? Would you like to run a great little seasonal business that offers a fantastic life work balance? Then now is your chance.

READ MORE: Brexit: Ian McConnell: Sir Keir Starmer sounds dismayingly like Tories

“A ferry business between John O’Groats and the Orkney Islands is up for sale. It runs daily just from May to September and in the winter, you can take it easy, walk along empty beaches, relax by the fireside or jet to warmer climes. It’s based in John O’Groats, in the very north of Scotland. In mid-summer sun barely sets and Orcas cruise past the little harbour with remarkable regularity. It’s near to the majestic Stacks of Duncansby where the company also runs daily wildlife cruises.”