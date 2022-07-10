THE redevelopment of a key city centre site is to get under way with construction due to start within weeks.
Drum Property Group’s plans for Stead’s Place, near the foot of Leith Walk, were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council in 2021, in what is described by the Aberdeen-based company as a “major regeneration” of the 2.9-acre site which will bring “much-needed investment to this important part of the city".
It said the Stead’s Place site had been earmarked for development by the council since 2008 and consisted largely of an “aged” industrial estate and office space, together with a two-storey red sandstone building facing directly on to Leith Walk.
Graeme Bone, group managing director of Drum said: “The start of construction of the new apartments represents another significant step forward in the long-awaited regeneration of the Stead’s Place site.
"Once completed, the apartments will be a huge boost to the area and to local businesses, bringing life and access to what has been an inhospitable site, and delivering much-needed homes for local people.”
Work begins on new private hospital on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street
WORK has started on a £2.5 million cosmetic surgery hospital on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street, following the approval of building warrants.
Cosmedicare, owned by healthcare entrepreneur Gill Baird, is developing the 8,500 square foot facility to meet growing demand for clinical services in the west of Scotland.
World's largest kiln opens in Scotland to meet growing demand from distillers
INTERNATIONAL malting giant Boortmalt has officially opened the world’s largest kiln in Scotland to help meet growing demand across the global distilling and brewing markets.
The Belgian company, which trades as Pauls Malt in the UK, built the kiln as part of the £12 million expansion of its facility at Buckie on the Morayshire coast.
Family-owned estate, golf course sold
A FAMILY who put their "heart and soul" into building an estate and golf course over 100 years have sold the popular holiday site.
Operator Pure Leisure Group purchased Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course for an undisclosed amount, agent Colliers said. The estate in Kenmore, Perthshire, has been under the ownership of the Menzies family for a century, "so is truly entering a new era", said the agent.
