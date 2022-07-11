Sour dough pizza restaurant Franco Manca has opened a new restaurant in a former bank in the Scottish capital today.

The firm said new restaurant follows the success of Franco Manca’s sister site on South St Andrew Street, which it added egularly welcomes up to 2,000 customers a week.

As well as offering its authentic Neapolitan cuisine, the new restaurant also has outdoor dining and views over the Water of Leith in Stockbridge.

The site was most recently occupied by Pizza Express.

Franco Manca pizzas are made with slow-rising sour dough, with a mother dough which dates back to the late 18th century, topped with fresh, properly sourced, seasonal ingredients.

The dough is made fresh on site, with daily specials on offer.

The Stockbridge restaurant is offering half prize pizza and salad dishes on July 11 and 12 to mark its opening.

Simone Annette, area manager at Franco Manca, said: "Following the success of our Edinburgh debut on South St Andrew Street, we wanted to offer pizza lovers even more choice with the launch of an incredible new location.

"Our iconic sour dough, unique to Franca Manca, is sure to go down a hit with Deanhaugh Street diners looking to get a slice of authentic Italian pizza. So, if you live in the city, or are just passing through, feel free to drop in and enjoy 50% off our entire menu.”

First procured by the pizzeria’s founder, Giuseppe Mascoli, near the city of Naples, the recipe still honours the ingredients and methods that "make the age-old style of Neapolitan pizza unique, delicious and world-renowned".

Housebuilder sees leap in average prices

HOUSEBUILDER Cala has reported a 26 per cent jump in first-half profits to more than £98 million, describing its performance in the six months to June as “very strong”.

It completed 1,527 homes in the six months to June. This is up 3% from the 1,479 units completed in the first half of last year.

​Warning over record rate of bank closures in Scotland

HALF a million Scots could struggle to access cash due to the unprecedented rate of bank closures, MPs have warned.

Scotland has the highest percentage loss of bank branches across the UK, with 53 per cent closing since 2015, the Scottish Affairs Committee’s Access to Cash in Scotland report found.

