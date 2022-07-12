Omega Diagnostics, which is overhauling operations to focus on its health and nutrition business, has received an undisclosed payment for test kits delivered during the height of the Covid pandemic.
The payment is from Abingdon Health, the lead company in the UK Rapid Test Consortium that included Omega. Its tests were supplied to the UK Government via the Department for Health & Social Care (DHSC).
In March, Abingdon said it had not been paid invoices totalling £8.5 million by the DHSC for lateral flow devices delivered in January 2021, and for components purchased on behalf of the DHSC during 2020. Last month, Abingdon said it had reached an £8.9m settlement agreement with the DHSC.
READ MORE: Omega Diagnostics announces preferred bidder for HIV testing kit division
As part of that settlement agreement Abingdon received a £6.3m cash payment last week from the DHSC, allowing it in turn to pay Omega.
Omega withdrew from manufacturing Covid test kits after announcing plans to move to Cambridgeshire from its former headquarters in Alva, Scotland. The facility there has been sold to a subsidiary of China's Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech.
Omega is also exiting its CD4 business, which makes disposable tests for people living with HIV. The company announced last week that it has agreed heads of terms with an anonymous buyer that is now in the process of completing due diligence.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here