CBD oils come in many different strengths, but a concentration of 10% is one of the most popular. These are the best three full spectrum CBD oil UK brands offering a 10% option.

CBD oils are one of the most popular CBD products on the market today. Between their simple design, superb effectiveness and eminent flexibility CBD oils are loved by customers and manufacturers alike.

Even though clinical studies keep finding surprising benefits, many countries still prohibit the cannabinoid due to the connotations of it’s connection with cannabis. Even in the UK, where CBD is legal and even popular, understanding is pretty low amongst the general population.

We’ve put together this guide to help you understand the positives, as well as how to find a CBD oil supplier that’s trustworthy and provides a high-quality product.

What is CBD oil, exactly?

You might be used to seeing CBD oil bottles in local shops with cannabis leaves on them and assume CBD oil is something that gets you high – it isn’t.

The active ingredient in cannabis that has a psychoactive effect is known as THC (short for Tetrahydrocannabinol). CBD (Cannabidiol) is another ingredient in the plant with no such impact. However, CBD has been suggested in recent years to have many benefits for promoting wellbeing and managing complaints such as anxiety, insomnia, pain and more.

Unfortunately, the rapid growth in popularity and demand for CBD-based products has led to a lot of unscrupulous brands popping up, offering low quality products that ignore the science, contain THC in illegal doses, or in some cases don’t contain CBD at all.

If you’ve been looking to try CBD oil for yourself, whether for a specific ailment, injury or other complaint, it’s essential to use a high quality oil with specific cannabinoids to avoid poor results.

What’s the difference between 10% and 1000mg CBD oil?

There’s been a lot of confusion recently about what makes a 10% CBD oil and how much CBD is contained in it.

The actual mg amount of CBD depends on the size of the bottle, so CBD oil 10% that is in 10ml bottle would contain 1000mg of CBD. Exactly the same can be said for CBD oil 30% in 10ml bottle, which would contain 3000mg of CBD. If the 10% CBD oil is in 30ml bottle, then that would contain 3000mg of CBD.

As the standard size of CBD oils in the UK tends to be 10ml, then it is normally safe to assume that 10% CBD oil strength does equal to 1000mg. But always check before purchasing!

Why buy 10% full spectrum CBD oil UK?

As mentioned, many CBD oil options are, in fact, very low in CBD, and some scam options don’t have any at all.

If you are attempting to use CBD oil to manage a health condition, these are essentially useless. Keeping our list to 10% means every single option here has the potential to hold benefits – it also means that if you don’t experience any benefits, CBD potentially isn’t for you.

Either way, by sticking to this list you can rest assured that you’ve tried ‘the real deal’ at a stronger than industry average (5% / 500mg) range.

With that in mind, here are best three 10% full spectrum CBD oils in the UK, including details on exactly how and why they’ve won their spot here.

Hemp Point Whole Plant Hemp Extract CBD oil

Hemp Point uses EU-grown organic hemp with sustainable practices, CO2 as well as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane extraction for even less environmental disruption, and a natural ‘entourage effect’.

What is the entourage effect? Besides CBD and THC, the hemp plant contains over 100 other cannabinoids. While many are still not understood fully, the presence of cannabinoids has been found to increase the benefits of CBD. Obviously removing the THC is necessary by law, but leaving other potentially beneficial cannabinoids in can enhance this entourage effect.

Many CBD oils contain CBD only – meaning they miss out on these benefits. But even other broad spectrum CBD oils have often added cannabinoids in afterwards, meaning they are present but not in any sort of naturally occurring ratio.

Hemp Point uses all of the hemp plant extract with no changes, meaning not only do you get all of the cannabinoids in their naturally occurring levels as nature intended, but you also get all of the other benefits of the hemp plant. Each 10ml bottle contains 1000mg of CBD+CBDa (£0.049 per mg) as well as impressive amounts of CBG, CBC and CBDV. There’s also a nice profile of more than 20+ terpenes for powerful synergistic effect.

They also provide independent lab testing documents for every batch, meaning you know exactly what’s in your bottle every time you order.

There are a lot of great quality products in this article, but between having the most naturally effective product, and the fact they are taking sustainability more seriously than anybody else in the industry – number one was a pretty easy decision.

2. Eir Health No.30 CBD Oil

Eir Health was named after an Old Norse goddess known for her healing abilities. Eir Health has taken this namesake to heart and created a line of CBD products designed to help improve the lives of its customers.

Using every part of their organically farmed and GMP-certified hemp plants, Eir Health focuses on sustainable and eco-friendly practices to ensure their CBD oil is as pure and ethically sourced as possible.

Using a supercritical CO2 extraction process with full traceability of their cannabis sativa L seeds from cultivation to processing, all Eir Health's CBD products are third-party lab tested to ensure their purity and potency.

No.30 is a potent 10% CBD oil with 3,000mg of CBD (£0.043 per mg) in 30ml bottle. It is composed of a powerful full-spectrum extract in an MCT carrier oil, it is organically farmed and suitable for vegans.

3. Orange County Full spectrum CBD oil

Orange County CBD is known across the UK for its effective CBD products. Offering a wide catalogue with everything from edibles to topicals, it is in their oils that Orange County’s best work can be found.

Orange County’s oils come in two distinct forms, one using a full spectrum CBD extract and the other using a broad spectrum extract. Although delivering slightly different experiences, each one provides a respectable CBD impact in the lean form of an oil.

Its full spectrum 10% CBD oil in 30ml bottle contains 3000mg of CBD (£0.03 per mg) and is a perfectly struck balance between low and high impact, matched with a carefully designed list of ingredients that bring out its strengths in an eminently popular way.

The product is also rich in cannabinoids & terpenes. While not entirely in the natural ratios like Hemp Point’s offering, this is still a big plus that you should always look for.

What is CBD?

CBD, short for cannabidiol full spectrum, is a natural compound found in the hemp plant. For decades, international scientific research into CBD has been extremely lacking due to the prohibition of cannabis making it difficult and often illegal to carry out any form of clinical trials.

In recent years, this has begun to change, as countries around the world relax regulations around medical cannabis use, and even recreational use in some cases.

The growth in clinical studies has led to a variety of evidence supporting a range of wellbeing benefits offered by CBD along with some of the other cannabinoids found in hemp – which in turn, has led to CBD growing in popularity as a health supplement.

CBD has been found to interact directly with the endocannabinoid system. The ECS helps to manage wellbeing and homeostasis by interacting with the other bodily systems, including the immune system, endocrine system, circulatory system etc – to help keep them in balance. It is thought that the endocannabinoid system is therefore the main driving force behind all of the health benefits people experience when taking CBD.

What are the benefits of taking 10% CBD oil UK?

While evidence is still premature compared to many other natural supplements, evidence has been found to support CBD offering benefits for as varied conditions as:

Insomnia

Anxiety

Inflammation

Chronic pain

Stress

Arthritis

Addiction

Epilepsy

CBD is also thought to help support the immune system and protect against neurological disease.

Will CBD make me feel high?

This is a question many people have when they realise that CBD is present in cannabis.

The answer is no – the psychoactive and potentially addictive substance for which recreational cannabis smokers use the drug, is known as THC. THC remains illegal and CBD products in the UK cannot legally contain more than a trace of it.

As a result, these products cannot make you feel high and have no psychoactive effects whatsoever.

Is CBD legal?

As you may be able to tell from the benefits we’ve listed, the understanding around CBD is still growing. Lawmakers in the UK have changed their attitudes towards the compound, but one fact is still core to the argument: CBD is legal if it contains less than 1mg of THC, THCV and CBN in the final preparation.

There is a good chance you have seen mentions of products being legal because they contain less than 0.2% of THC UK , 0.3% of THC US and EU or 1% of THC Czech republic and Switzerland. This is wrong, 0.2%, 0.3% or 1% is not a classification of a legal product but a guideline relating to which hemp varieties can be used by licensed commercial growers.

CBD is a health supplement, which makes it non-medical, but regulations still apply. In 2019, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) put together a set of guidelines around CBD products.

Businesses that intended to sell CBD past March 2021 needed to submit a ‘Novel Food’ license application to do so.

In many ways, this is a great thing for consumers – it means anyone selling CBD needs to meet

specific standards such as:

● The product must be safe for human consumption

● It cannot mislead customers about health benefits

● Sold with any necessary warning labels

CBD in all forms, from oils and capsules to gummies, is legal to buy in the UK. As the ruling above shows, it’s becoming a safer and more strict market – so UK customers can expect the best possible quality in their products.

Can CBD Be Detected In Drug Tests?

Lucky for you, conventional drug tests are not really looking for CBD traces in your body. This means you're safe as long as you continue to consume high-quality and pure CBD products – that either contain very little or no THC to at all – a compound of the cannabis Sativa plant that does get detected in drug tests.

For this reason, a majority of CBD oils are sold in conjunction with carrier oils like MCT oil or hemp seed oil. However, cannabis oil is something you should be wary of as it is illegal as a result of the high THC content it includes.

It is pertinent to mention though that one should be careful about where they’re getting their CBD oil from; after all, a wrong brand can make you fail a drug test.

All brands mentioned above are included in the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) list of products that are permitted to stay on the market pending validation of their Novel Foods Application. Only CBD products with credible applications that exhibit a path to validation can legally stay on the UK market.