SCOTGOLD, which is developing Scotland’s only gold mine, has hailed its “strongest quarter yet” amid record gold production which has exceeded its guidance, and sales of £5 million.
The firm said in its second quarter production, sales, and operations update to the City that gold production at the Cononish mine near Tyndrum in Argyll totalled 3,531 ounces, a 188 per cent increase to the previous quarter, and above the guidance which was between 2,600 to 3,200 ounces.
Gold production guidance for the next quarter has been set at between 2,900 to 3,500 ounces.
It said record gold concentrate production in June 2022 of 164 tonnes of concentrate were processed, equating to 1,339 ounces of contained gold, a 17% increase to its previous concentrate production record set in April.
Scotgold said gold concentrate shipments totalled 415 tonnes worth £5m, and for the first half gold concentrate shipments totalled 551 tonnes with a sales value of £6.3m, against £2.6m for the final quarter last year.
READ MORE: Scottish gold mine shares surge
The company received the second tranche of the Fern Wealth debt facility totalling £2.1m of a £3m loan, and revenue earned in the second quarter will help pay for the mine optimisation and tailings thickener initiatives.
The new pre-constructed tailings thickener is now on site where it is planned for installation during the third quarter and once operational is expected a gold ounces run-rate of 16,500 to 17,500 ounces of gold on an annualised basis.
Phil Day, Scotgold chief executive, said the arrival of the thickener will "bolster throughput of ore, generating further increases in gold concentrate output".
“This has been our strongest quarter yet for Scotgold, characterised by record gold production which exceeded guidance, record gold sales translating into significant cash generation and continued progress on the ground to meet our production and operational targets," he said.
"In the short term, we are focusing on our transitional optimisations at Cononish, undertaking low capex initiatives to continue to drive the production ramp up.
"Furthermore, with our 2022 mine development work, we continue to move rapidly towards phase two production levels of 23,500 oz run rate of gold."
Shares in Scotgold were up 9% in early trading and closed up 6.9%, or 5p, at 77.5p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here