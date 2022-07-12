Farming markets

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Hetherington Ltd sold 82 clean cattle, 72 cast cows, 1888 prime lambs and 372 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Thirty-eight, beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 290p/kg to average 274p (+2p), while 42 prime heifers peaked at 308p to average 274p (+1p). Two young bulls sold to 164p/kg.

In the cast ring cows peaked at £1817 and 267p to average 208p (+4p), while three bulls sold to £1877 and 177p to average 167p (+1p).

In the sheep section prime lambs peaked at £162 and 329p for Texels to average £127 (-£7) or 290p (-26p).

Cast sheep sold to £179 for a Texel tup and averaged £137 (-£5) for heavy ewes, while light ewes peaked at £127 for North Country Cheviot ewes to average £101 (n/c).

The firm also sold five prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday to a top of 297p/kg to average 274p (+24p), while 24 beef-bred prime bullocks peaked at 293p to average 254p (+2p). Forty-nine, beef-bred young bulls sold to 273p to average 232p (-11p), while 23 dairy-bred young bulls peaked at 219p to average 187p (-11p).

In the cast ring 63 beef cows sold to 270p and averaged 208p (+17p) while 114 dairy types sold to 215p to average 158p (+4p). Fifteen cast bulls sold up to 197p and averaged 172p (-9p).

In the sheep ring 724 prime lambs sold to £170 and 402p/kg to average 306p (-26p).

Heavy cast sheep peaked at £180 for a Texel to average £112.

Lawrie and Symington Ltd sold 23 prime cattle and 40 cast cows at Lanark yesterday.

Fifteen, beef-bred heifers sold to 300p/kg to average 280p (n/c), while six beef-bred bullocks peaked at 284p to average 254p (-20p). Two prime Black & White bullocks peaked at 206p and averaged 205p (-4p).

In the cast cattle section 31 beef cows averaged 191p (+2p), while nine dairy cows levelled at 170p (-4p). Three cast bulls averaged 178p (+15p).

There were also 1522 prime lambs at Lanark yesterday that sold to £171 and 352p/kg to average 298p (-24p). Prime hoggs (135) sold to £114 and 229p to average 202p (-33p). Cast ewes (901) sold to £270 for a Texel and to £100 for Blackfaces to average £110 (+£10) overall.

Caledonian Marts Ltd sold 184 store cattle at its fortnightly sale at Stirling yesterday. Bullocks averaged 231p/kg and sold to 255p for a pen of Limousins from J Gilvear & Sons and to £1330 for a pen of Aberdeen Angus from R Brewster, Broom, Causwayhead. Heifers averaged 218p and sold to 234p for a pen of Limousins from A McKenzie, Ardgate, Gartocharn, and to £1400 for a Limousin from Ardgate, Gartocharn. Black & Whites sold to 218p and to £1000.