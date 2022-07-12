A PLAN for student housing at a former city centre school has been amended to retain the janitor's house and the overall numbers of bedrooms cut back.

Tynecastle Teague Ltd’s plan for redevelopment of the former Tynecastle High School in the Scottish capital is to incorporate 468 bedrooms, against the original plan for 545.

The developer said that following discussions with the City of Edinburgh Council and Historic Environment Scotland it was determined that "the preference was for some alterations to be carried out to the design that would allow for the retention of some existing structures".

Amended proposals

The buildings are based at the north end of the original school, and consist of an early extension to the school, and a later extension to create accommodation for the janitor’s house.

The developer, working with architect Michael Laird Architects, said in an addendum to the submission: “These retentions have called for the redesign of the new northern block at the north-east edge of the site, to allow for access and amenity surrounding the retained structures.”

The move also involves reducing the eight of the lower part of northern block, introduction of landscaped area and increased amenity for student residents.

