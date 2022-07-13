A 130-YEAR-OLD Scottish family-owned recycling company has been acquired by a major end-of-life vehicle processor.
Glasgow-based recycler John R Adam and Sons has been acquired for an undisclosed sum by Preston-headquartered Recycling Lives in a move that takes the joint headcount to 550 and annual turnover to more than £300 million.
All 50 John R Adam and Sons Ltd staff, for which last filed accounts for 2020 showed turnover at £47.8m, although this not reflect recent growth, will transfer to the new company.
Founded in 2008, Recycling Lives said it plans to continue to expand.
The company is currently planning a "substantial investment" which will see new plant and equipment installed at the site to increase capacity and create additional jobs.
The existing management team under managing director Jake Adam will continue to run the operation.
Andrew Hodgson, executive chairman of Recycling Lives, said: "John R Adam and Sons Ltd is a fantastic family business that has a proud heritage stretching back over 130 years and is the perfect strategic fit for us as we look to complement our network of facilities and increase our capacity and capabilities.
“I’d particularly like to thank Jake and John Adam, as well as Peel Ports for their patience and support throughout the process.”
John R Adam and Sons Ltd, a recycler and exporter of ferrous and non-ferrous metals sited at King George V Dock, is capable of processing 600 metric tonnes of steel a day and can load vessels with up to 4,000 tonnes of recycled metal at its deep-water berth.
Mr Adam, now titled Recycling Lives managing director, said: “The parallels between our two companies makes this a great fit.
"When you look at what we do, the culture and the importance that community has to both businesses, it’s clear just how complementary our companies are.”
