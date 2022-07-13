By Ian McConnell

A Scottish ferry business has been put up for sale.

The business runs ferries between John O’Groats and the Orkney Islands, daily from May to September, and has been put on the market at offers over £1.25 million.

Fred Fermor, of John O’Groats Ferries, said: “We’re selling our ferry service to the Orkney Islands.”

The business comes with purpose-built boat MV Pentland Venture and its own private pier on the Orkney Islands.

The business is currently operated by John O’Groats Ferries Limited, which is owned by Mr Fermor’s 84-year-old mother-in-law, Sheila Thomas.

Mr Fermor, who noted he and wife Deborah had worked for the company for 30 years and 40 years respectively, described it as a “unique opportunity to buy a dream business”.

He added: “We won’t be selling the company but the business from it.”

John O’Groats Ferries described the up-for-sale ferry service as “a great little seasonal business that offers a fantastic life-work balance”.