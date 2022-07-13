By Ian McConnell

The DROVERS Inn in Invernan at Loch Lomond, which has been on the same site for more than 300 years, has been sold from an asking price of offers over £3 million to the Bruce Group.

The T-shirts worn by staff and sold to customers say it was voted “Scottish Pub of the Year 1705”, a spokesman for Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which handled the sale, noted.

Shepherd said: “Known as one of Britain’s most haunted hotels, with regular reports of spooky goings on, The Drovers is one of the essential stops for walkers on the world-famous West Highland Way and provides attractive rooms and warm food and cold beer to many a bedraggled walker.”

The hotel featured recently on the TV programme Britain’s Favourite Walks, hosted by Julia Bradbury.

Shepherd noted the sellers bought the Drovers in 2004, adding that in their 18 years in charge they had taken "what was already a long-established business to new heights of success”.

The Bruce Group, which manages a large portfolio of hotels and bars, is excited about the prospect of taking on the Drovers, Shepherd noted.

Gary Louttit, head of hospitality and leisure at Shepherd, said: “I am delighted to have been instructed to sell such an iconic hotel and to have been able to secure a sale of The Drovers on behalf of our clients.

“And I am particularly pleased to have sold the Drovers to operators whom I know will take the business on to a new level of prosperity in the future.”