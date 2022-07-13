Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has warned over annual losses after hiking staff wages and ramping up spending on repairs and marketing amid a slow recovery in bar trade.
The group said it is now expecting losses of around £30 million for the year to the end of July after investing to attract and retain workers and on the wider business.
Wetherspoon - which has more than 800 pubs across the UK and Ireland - had previously said in May that it expected to break even over the full year, having cheered a return to profit in March.
The alert sent shares in the group falling sharply, down more than 5% in morning trading on Wednesday.
It comes as the group said the recovery for many pub firms had been "slower and more laborious" than expected, while the sector is also grappling with soaring costs and a pull-back in consumer spending due to rising inflation.
Wetherspoon's latest trading update showed that like-for-like sales in the first 11 weeks of its fourth quarter to July 31 were 0.4% below the same pre-pandemic period in 2019 - an improvement on the previous quarter, when they fell 4%.
Sales of draught ales, lagers and ciders - previously the biggest driver of pub trade - were 8% below 2019 levels, it revealed.
"Many people predicted a boom in pub sales when lockdowns and restrictions ended due to pent-up demand, but recovery for many companies has been slower and more laborious than was anticipated," the group said.
Wetherspoon said staff costs were far higher than before the pandemic, with firms across the sector having to increase wages to overcome recruitment difficulties.
It added that it is now "with minor exceptions, fully staffed".
Repair costs have also soared, with the group saying it will have spent about £99 million on this in the current year, compared with £76.9 million in 2018-19, due to "catch-up" work since Covid restrictions lifted.
Chairman Tim Martin said: "Wetherspoon has tried to take a long-term approach to these issues, investing heavily in the workforce, in buildings, in marketing and in contracts with landlords and suppliers, which will hopefully create a solid base for future growth.
"The company remains cautiously optimistic about future prospects."
Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "It looks like the older demographic's still cautious to get out and about and that comes through in the numbers."
The Drovers Inn at Loch Lomond sold
DROVERS Inn in Invernan at Loch Lomond, which has been on the same site for more than 300 years, has been sold from an asking price of offers over £3 million to the Bruce Group.
The T-shirts worn by staff and sold to customers say it was voted “Scottish Pub of the Year 1705”, a spokesman for Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which handled the sale, noted.
Sharp decline in office take-up in Scottish capital
THE Scottish capital’s office take-up declined sharply in the last quarter, while there was an increase in leases in Glasgow, new figures show.
Office take-up in Edinburgh totalled 87,168 sq ft in the second quarter, which was down 45 per cent from the same period in 2021 and down 65% against the five-year second quarter average of 251,458 sq ft.
Sign up: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel