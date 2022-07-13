A MAJOR thoroughfare in the Scottish capital is to reopen as the city's tramworks edge forward.

Leith Walk will reopen to two-way traffic between Pilrig Street and London Road from Monday, marking a key milestone for the Trams to Newhaven project.

The main construction works between Montgomery Street/Annandale Street and Pilrig Street are now complete and fencing will be removed from outside businesses and homes.

The project remains on schedule for completion by spring 2023 and within the £207.3m budget, City of Edinburgh Council said, with all major construction anticipated to be complete by the end of 2022 ahead of a testing and commissioning period.

However, the programme for some specific sections of the route has changed because of "industry-wide challenges with the availability of materials and skilled labour, as well as other issues including complex utility conflicts".

It means some stretches are scheduled to take longer than originally planned, including Melrose Drive and outside Ocean Terminal.

Main construction works are complete on several sections, including Ocean Terminal to Rennie’s Isle and between Tower Street and Constitution Place and Tower Street and Baltic Street

Scott Arthur, Edinburgh transport convener, said: “It’s great news that this key section of Leith Walk will soon reopen and will start its transition to becoming a vibrant multi-modal transport corridor.

“I do of course recognise that changes to the programme, which are down to issues outwith our control, are likely to affect people and we’ll be working hard to share the latest information and will continue to look at ways in which we can mitigate against some of these delays.

“To ensure residents are kept safe, I have also asked that parking restrictions are robustly enforced along the route.

Maria Ortega, SFN project director on Edinburgh Trams York Place to Newhaven, said: “We continue to make excellent progress on this project on behalf of our client The City of Edinburgh Council and we are delighted to be reopening this key section of Leith Walk to two-way traffic.

“As contractors we are working hard to ensure that continued progress is made throughout the remaining section of works. Despite the challenges of the pandemic and industry wide issues, we are proud of the progress we have made by working successfully alongside our partners, supply chain and client.”

Steve Jackson, project director, Turner & Townsend said: “As a project we have experienced numerous challenges, as well as industry wide issues, however collaborative working has played a key role to ensure that we have remained on track throughout the life cycle of the project.

“As we enter the final phase of construction works to deliver the Edinburgh Trams to Newhaven line, achievements such as this begin to bring the project together in real life and allow people to see the positive transformational impact this system will have for them.”

As part of the changes, there is no waiting or stopping between Pilrig Street and Annandale Street, though there is designated loading and parking provision on both the east and west side of Leith Walk. Logistics hubs to support businesses on Albert Street and Montgomery Street with deliveries and dispatches will also remain on this section of Leith Walk.

Glasgow city centre hotel plans lodged

PLANS have been lodged for a new hotel in a conservation area of Glasgow city centre at the site of a mid-19th century former warehouse.

Riverfront Property Limited Partnership wants to build 11-storey 174-room hotel on Oswald Street, close to the Broomielaw area of the city.

Rural populations grow during pandemic

​RURAL populations saw a boost during the pandemic as Scots escaped the country's largest cities during lockdowns.

Estimates from National Records of Scotland (NRS) show the populations of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen fell in the year to June 30, 2021.

