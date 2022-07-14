Farming

By Neale McQuistin

NFU Scotland has welcomed the decision by the UK Government to increase the risk status of people bringing the devastating pig disease African Swine Fever (ASF) to the UK from medium to high and is calling on it to go further.

Now that Defra’s own scientists have recognised the threat, NFU Scotland has reiterated its call for the UK Government to introduce appropriate border control inspections on meat entering the country, following up on a letter sent to Defra last Friday by NFUS.

The decision by the UK Government to upgrade the risk status on “human mediated pathways” follows the spread of ASF westwards across Europe to parts of Germany, with new cases “jumping” several hundred kilometres from previously confirmed cases.

That has led to vets concluding that human movement with infected produce subsequently fed to pigs or the transport of infected equipment is likely to be responsible.

NFU Scotland has called again for the whole risk spectrum associated with the disease to be moved to high and border checks on meat legally entering the country introduced.

Currently, some supermarkets and food manufacturers are importing meat from ASF-free regions of Germany and other countries that have the disease. However, no checks are currently undertaken by the UK Government on animal health certifications to ensure that this is being properly enforced.

Market round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 515 prime lambs and 142 cast sheep in Newton Stewart yesterday.

In line with other centres this week, trade for prime lambs was down. The overall average was £128 (-£9) or 285p/kg (-35p). Weight and meat were key today with leaner and lighter lambs taking the biggest hit. Top prices were £165 for heavy Texels and 306p for Beltex.

Cast sheep sold to £175 for Texel ewes with Mules selling to £121 and Blackfaces to £100.

C&D Auction Marts held its weekly primestock sale in Dumfries yesterday where prime cattle sold up to 300p/kg for a Limousin cross heifer.

OTMs were a mixed offering but were still in high demand. Beef types sold to £1590 for a Limousin and 210p/kg for a Beef Shorthorn, while dairy types peaked at £1401 and 173p.

There were also 521 prime lambs through Dumfries yesterday that slipped in price in line with the present seasonal trend across the country.

Heavy Texels topped the sale at £153 with heavy lambs also making top per kilo at 310p. There were 367 lambs in the 39kg to 45kg weight range that sold to average 288p (-37p). The 120 cast ewes and hoggs were also slightly easier on the week. Heavy ewes sold to £168 for a Texel and averaged £118, while light ewes peaked at £105 for Blackfaces to average £69.