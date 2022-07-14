TRIBUTE has been paid to Scottish mining entrepreneur Willie McLucas, who has died aged 67.
Western Gold Exploration Ltd said it is “deeply saddened by the sudden death” of Mr McLucas, who was a member of the company’s board of directors.
The firm said Mr McLucas established his successful career as a mining financier at Waverley Mining, developing extensive knowledge of the mining industry from exploration through to production in coal, gold and base metals.
His experience took him to Australia, Bolivia, Chile, France, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Turkey and Zimbabwe.
After an early career as a stockbroker and fund manager, his first appointment to the board of a listed company was with Perseverance Corporation in Australia. Perseverance developed the Fosterville mine outside Bendigo in Victoria, Australia.
Latterly he had been advising the board of Western Gold Exploration on their ventures across the Dalradian Belt in Scotland and had been “enthused by the potential and possibilities of their prospects”.
Harry Dobson, Western Gold Exploration chairman, said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague. On behalf of the company’s board of directors, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the McLucas family.”
Mr McLucas was also a non-executive director at Adrok exploration technology business developing methods to identify substances at record depths.
Western Gold Exploration is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the exploration of mineral and is focused on properties in western Scotland and discovering new opportunities in the Dalradian Belt, targeting historic gold-silver and copper-lead mines in the belt with the potential to develop a mineral resource.
Its prospects include the Stronchullin mine, Gossan Burn and Allt Dearg which are all located in the Knapdale Project area.
