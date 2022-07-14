PLANS for almost 100 new homes and two commercial units including a cafe in an industrial area in the Scottish capital.

The redevelopment will replace two empty low-rise industrial buildings and the current Carpet Warehouse on Salamander Street and Salamander Yards, and sits adjacent to the Ropeworks masterplan which provides over 600 new homes.

The design has been prepared by 7N Architects on behalf of Cruden Homes (East) Ltd.

The development proposes 99 new residential homes, 20% of these are designed for growing families with three bedrooms and enhanced areas as required by the Edinburgh design guidance.

A total of 35% of the homes will be affordable, which is above the current minimum requirement of 25%, the developer said.

The site overlooks Leith Links

“The site achieves a density of 196 dwelling per hectare which demonstrates that the proposal is maximising the potential of the site as required by the Proposed City Plan 2030”, according to the statement.

“A central south facing courtyard provides private accessible amenity for all residents and creates a visual greenspace connection with Leith Links.

“The u-shaped form of the building maximises views out across Leith Links towards the city.

"The building facades have been carefully considered to respond to the varying contexts surrounding the proposal.”

£3m funding boost to accelerate novel air capture technology

DIRECT air capture technology supported by a consortium that includes Heriot-Watt University has secured £3 million in funding through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The novel SMART-DAC technology developed by Dutch R&D start-up CO2CirculAir BV uses membrane gas absorption and membrane electrolysis regeneration to capture and separate CO₂ from the air.

Tribute as mining entrepreneur Willie McLucas dies

TRIBUTE has been paid to Scottish mining entrepreneur Willie McLucas, who has died aged 67.

Western Gold Exploration Ltd said it is “deeply saddened by the sudden death” of Mr McLucas, who was a member of the company’s board of directors.

