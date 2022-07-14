AN ESTATE agent has highlighted a series of “golf homes” sold at sites all over Scotland as the world’s eyes turn to the Home of Golf for The Open Championship.

Rettie & Co has pointed to homes from St Andrews to East Lothian to Glasgow sold recently and on the market from between £500,000 to £1.5m in a property blog.

“Following an exciting Scottish Open last week at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, The Open Championship returns this week to the Home of Golf in St Andrews for its 150th year,” Rettie & Co said.

“In celebration of this momentous anniversary and inspired by the event, in this blog we look at some of the properties just a swing away from some of Scotland’s most beautiful golf courses.”

In St Andrews, on The Scores, a “re-modelled first floor apartment with balcony and outstanding views, in an iconic setting close to the Old Course, opposite the ancient ruins of St Andrews Castle”, was sold after being on at offers over £1.5m.

Castleview, 2 The Scores, St Andrews

Just off The Scores is a “delightful, highly secluded St Andrews house with lovely, sheltered suntrap walled garden and garage” and is private and close to the castle, cathedral and Old Course, was under offer at over £1.1m.

Castle Cottage on North Castle Street

In East Lothian, a five-bedroom Edwardian family home, set in a large walled garden with views across the Forth to Fife, within walking distance of all the village of Gullane amenities, is under offer at over £1.475m.

It has golf courses including Gullane, Luffness, Muirfield, The Renaissance Club, and Archerfield.

In Milngavie, a family villa was “designed to take advantage of its delightful position atop Blackwood Road, backing onto Clober Golf Club and with tremendous views towards the Campsie Fells from its front elevation” and sold at offers over £499,000.

The home backs onto Clober Golf Club

