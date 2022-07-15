CREDITORS are being urged to register for a share in a “substantial legacy” years after a business went into liquidation.

The legacy left to the Royal Aberdeen Workshops for the Blind and Disabled, which traded as Glencraft since 1873 on Wellington Road in Aberdeen prior to entering liquidation in 2009, is now to be distributed to creditors.

The joint liquidators of Glencraft, Iain Fraser and Tom MacLennan, partners with FRP Advisory, who managed the original liquidation and have been reappointed to manage the legacy funds, are urging creditors to contact its Aberdeen office to register claims.

The business and assets of the Royal Aberdeen Workshops for the Blind and Disabled were subsequently sold to a new social enterprise, Glencraft (Aberdeen) Limited, which now trades from premises on Whitemyres Avenue.

The joint liquidators are stressing that the legacy bequeathed to the original business that went into liquidation is entirely unconnected to Glencraft (Aberdeen) Limited.

Mr Fraser said: “The Royal Aberdeen Workshops for the Blind and Disabled was a highly regarded enterprise with a reputation for excellence across the UK.

"It is greatly rewarding that the business has successfully continued with Glencraft (Aberdeen) Limited.

“The legacy has only recently come to light following a bereavement and we are asking creditors to contact us so that matters can be concluded promptly.”