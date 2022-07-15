A LOW carbon technology company based in Aberdeen is expanding.

Verlume said it had moved into a new facility that is six times the size of its previous operational site.

The new 20,000 square foot facility in Aberdeen’s Dyce suburb will allow Verlume to scale up its manufacturing capacity as part of “ambitious growth plans,” the company said.

Verlume specialises in building battery systems that can be used to store and manage energy in underwater, offshore and onshore settings.

The technology helps clients reduce their carbon footprint and decarbonise operations. The company’s flagship Halo system can be integrated with renewable energy sources such as wind turbines, wave devices or tidal devices.

Verlume was formed in 2013 and had been based at the company’s previous workshop in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don suburb since 2017.

“This new operational base in Dyce will allow us to deliver on the increasing demand for our range of products,” said Verlume’s operations director, Jonny Moroney.

The new facility at Raiths Industrial Estate in Dyce has a large workshop floor, crane facilities, office space and on-site laboratories will be used for product and software development, the company said.

Earlier this year, Verlume secured £2.5 million investment in a funding round led by Edinburgh venture capital firm Par Equity.

The funding will support the company’s international development.

Verlume exports to the United States and has clients in Australia, Japan and mainland Europe.

The company’s Halo battery system is being used in a world-first sea trial off the coast of Hawaii, where it is part of a wave energy demonstration project at a US Navy site.

Verlume’s technology is also being used to power an autonomous underwater robot called RoboFish.

The device moves like a fish to help it move around underwater structures. This makes it easier and more efficient to inspect underwater structures in harsh and hard-to-reach offshore environments.

Another Verlume project involves developing an energy storage and charging system for crew transfer vessels at offshore wind farms.

Paul Slorach, business development director at Verlume, said the company was seeing significant interest in its technology, and the new facility would be “crucial to delivering these solutions at scale.”