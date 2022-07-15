A FINANCE sector recruitment specialist has announced a series of new appointments after “record growth” in the last 12 months.

Core-Asset Consulting, which was founded in Edinburgh in 2005, said the moves reflect an “ambitious growth strategy.”

Founder Betsy Williamson is to move from the role of managing director to chief executive. This makes way for co-founders Louise Powrie and Mike Stirton to become joint managing directors.

Ms Powrie will focus on permanent recruitment, and Mr Stirton on interim, temporary and contract recruitment.

“With our latest annual accounts forecast to confirm record growth in the last 12 months, now is the ideal window for me to take a more strategic role in guiding the business to the next level, while handing over the day-to-day management of our operations to Louise and Mike,” Ms Williamson said.

Core-Asset was initially set up to recruit for Scotland’s asset management sector, but subsequently expanded into the wider financial services market, including accountancy, legal and fintech specialisms.

The company said Ms Powrie had developed Core-Asset’s specialities in asset management, private wealth management, accounting and finance, fintech, platforms and pension sectors across the UK.

Seventeen years of her 22 years in the recruitment industry have been with Core-Asset, the company said.

Mr Stirton is an expert in employment legislation and has 20 years’ experience in temporary, interim and contract recruitment services, with a focus on Scotland’s investment management, financial and accounting sectors.

The new structure and promotions recognised the efforts of Ms Powrie and Mr Stirton in “successfully navigating the business through two of our most challenging years” – including the Covid-19 pandemic – Ms Williamson said.

Core-Asset said other staff who had contributed to the company’s success had also been rewarded with promotions. These include the promotion of Rachael O’Neill to director in investment operations and accounting and finance.

In the company’s interim, temporary and contract division, Ian Greep moves up to business manager while Christopher Wright is appointed consultant.

Other promotions include Kamilla Mathias being promoted to senior consultant in front office asset management and Laura Murchie becoming finance manager.

Ms Williamson said the ongoing skills shortage and subsequent hiring crisis meant Core-Asset had to be “at the top of our game.”

Ms Williamson has two degrees from Edinburgh Napier University – a master’s degree in human resources management and a bachelor’s degree in hospitality in international business development. After graduating, she worked for recruitment firms including Hays, the recruitment specialist listed on the London Stock Exchange, before setting up Core-Asset Consulting.