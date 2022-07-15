Glasgow's longest established family-run restaurant has been sold to a UK pub chain, The Herald understands.

The Ubiquitous Chip, which has been owned by the Clydesdale family since 1971 and is world-renowned, is believed to have been bought over by Suffolk-based Greene King.

The deal is said to include the two other west end restaurants owned by Colin Clydesdale and his wife Carol Wright - Stravaigin and Hanoi Bike Shop.

Greene King owns more than 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK including The Maltman on Renfield Street and The Scotia, Glasgow's oldest pub.

A spokeswoman for the firm said it would provide details later this morning.

The Chip as it is affectionately known in the city, marked its 50th birthday in 2021.

In an interview with The Herald the couple told of the difficulties of keeping three restaurants afloat through successive Covid lockdowns.

Ms Wright said "You have a lot to prepare, wages to pay, bars to stock for example, in the week before you are due to open and then last Autumn it was just for a couple of weeks.

"It has been without doubt the most difficult year in the restaurant’s history.”

The couple said they were looking forward to a more stable year but told of ongoing difficulties in recruiting staff due to Brexit and then Covid.

Stravaigin, on Gibson Street, opened in 1994 and the couple then opened Hanoi Bike Shop, Glasgow's first Vietnamese canteen, in 2012 on the site of what used to be Stravaigin 2 off Byres Road.

The Chip opened on January 11, 1971 when Colin’s father, Ronnie, took the bold step of launching a venture that would champion quality Scottish produce.

The restaurant was initially located in Ruthven Lane before moving to Ashton Lane in 1976.

When Ronnie and his business partner, Ian Brydon, opened in Ruthven Lane, Glasgow had only a handful of notable restaurants – Rogano, The Gay Gordon, and Restaurant One-o-One among them.

Ronnie said in a 1971 Herald interview: "There are so many restaurants making their money without offering much originality.

“We think that if a person goes out for a meal in the evening he wants something that he might not bother preparing at home. So many places are offering pre-packaged meals that are all a bit tasteless and anonymous.”

Ronnie was entirely self-taught, having learned Scottish cooking from his maternal grandmother Jeannie Turner, who had Islay connections. While doing night sentry duty during his national service he would escape into the cookhouse and create dishes for himself and his colleagues.

The Chip rapidly became a success, aided in good measure by its proximity to Glasgow University, BBC Scotland and Western Infirmary.

The Chip has had many famous diners, and even served Princess Margaret lunch and Mick Jagger dinner on the same day.

Other famous faces include Michael Keaton, Billy Connolly, Kylie Minogue, Keira Knightley and Lewis Capaldi.

The menu in 1971 included smoked Tay salmon with scrambled egg (5p) and a 6oz Aberdeen Angus sirloin (67p). A half pheasant, served with ale and cream, was £1.13.