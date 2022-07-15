Miller Homes has announced that it will be bringing 109 "highly anticipated" new homes to Fife this year.

The delivery begins with its new Leven Mill development in Glenrothes launching on Saturday, July 16.

Leven Mill will offer buyers a selection of two, three and four-bedroom energy-efficient homes.

There will be a selection of detached, semi-detached, and terraced homes available at the development, "providing options for growing families, young professionals and those looking to downsize".

The developer said there are picturesque walks in the area, with paths giving access to the River Leven, Riverside Park, and Balbirnie Park.

Lynsey Brown, regional sales director for Miller Homes, said: “Following the success of our sell-out Fife development, Lapwing Brae, we are pleased to be announcing our Leven Mill development in the vibrant town of Glenrothes.

“We’ve seen high demand for quality new-build homes in Fife, with the area proving popular with couples, young professionals, and growing families alike. Leven Mill marks our second new development launch in Fife this year, following Victoria Wynd in Kirkcaldy, which launched in June.

“The location of Leven Mill makes it extremely desirable, as it has fantastic connections across the East of Scotland, with Dundee, Perth, and Edinburgh all easily accessible, and the local amenities and picturesque scenery making it excellent for buyers of all ages and stages.”

Building work at Leven Mill is due to begin imminently, with a four-bedroom Greenwood showhome due to launch in 2023.

Leven Mill is being sold from First for Homes Estate Agents in Glenrothes.

