By Ian McConnell

The DROVERS Inn at Inverarnan by Loch Lomond, which has been on the same site for more than 300 years and is on the West Highland Way, has been sold from an asking price of offers over £3 million to Edinburgh-based Bruce Group.

The T-shirts worn by staff and sold to customers say the inn was voted “Scottish Pub of the Year 1705”, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which handled the sale for ZXK Ltd, noted.

Shepherd said: “Known as one of Britain’s most haunted hotels, with regular reports of spooky goings on, The Drovers is one of the essential stops for walkers on the world-famous West Highland Way and provides attractive rooms and warm food and cold beer to many a bedraggled walker.”

The hotel featured recently on the “Britain’s Favourite Walks” television programme, hosted by Julia Bradbury.

Shepherd noted the sellers bought the Drovers in 2004, adding that in their 18 years in charge they had taken “what was already a long-established business to new heights of success”.

Bruce Group is excited about the prospect of taking on The Drovers, Shepherd noted.

Kevan Fullerton and Scott Piatkowski are the principal directors of privately owned Bruce Group, which has a large portfolio of bars and hotels. Much of its portfolio is in Edinburgh, including Stramash and Whistle Binkies.

Gary Louttit, head of hospitality and leisure at Shepherd, said: “I am delighted to have been instructed to sell such an iconic hotel and to have been able to secure a sale of The Drovers on behalf of our clients.

“And I am particularly pleased to have sold The Drovers to operators whom I know will take the business on to a new level of prosperity in the future.”