A 166-year-old hotel sited on one of Scotland's busiest railway lines has been brought to market.
The Station Hotel in Larbert is well-established having been purpose built as a hotel in 1856, said agent Drysdale and Company.
It sits on Foundry Loan which runs immediately opposite Larbert train station on the central Scotland rail line connecting Glasgow, and Edinburgh to the south with Stirling, Perth and Inverness to the north.
The hotel is being offered at a guide price £775,000.
The local population is approximately 11,400 with a "very large residential catchment area".
READ MORE: Famous Scottish hotel sold
The business has been owned and operated by the current proprietor for over 20 years and is well established in the location, “benefitting from its proximity to Larbert train station, being popular with locals either enjoying a local night out or traveling by train to or back from nights out in the cities of Glasgow or Edinburgh”.
The pub is also popular with locals for live sporting events showed on various screens throughout the property.
A large paved beer garden area at the rear of the property can also cater for a semi-permanent marquee for events, the selling agent added.
Drysdale and Company said: “There is the potential to add additional external licensed space within the private car park to the front of the property, which benefits from longer sunlight hours.
“Food has recently started being served again and is proving popular with customers, this is an avenue that could certainly be established and grown.
"The bedrooms are used sporadically for paying guests and there is significant potential to increase sales and profitability by upgrading and developing the bedroom space to provide ensuite apartments for short to medium term guests.
“We are in regular contact with the specialists involved in the financing of business and property purchases in Scotland and we would be happy to assist with introductions if required.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here