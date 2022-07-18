A 166-year-old hotel sited on one of Scotland's busiest railway lines has been brought to market.

The Station Hotel in Larbert is well-established having been purpose built as a hotel in 1856, said agent Drysdale and Company.

It sits on Foundry Loan which runs immediately opposite Larbert train station on the central Scotland rail line connecting Glasgow, and Edinburgh to the south with Stirling, Perth and Inverness to the north.

The hotel is being offered at a guide price £775,000.

The local population is approximately 11,400 with a "very large residential catchment area".

The business has been owned and operated by the current proprietor for over 20 years and is well established in the location, “benefitting from its proximity to Larbert train station, being popular with locals either enjoying a local night out or traveling by train to or back from nights out in the cities of Glasgow or Edinburgh”.

The pub is also popular with locals for live sporting events showed on various screens throughout the property.

A large gantry display is presented to the rear of the bar counter.

A large paved beer garden area at the rear of the property can also cater for a semi-permanent marquee for events, the selling agent added.

Drysdale and Company said: “There is the potential to add additional external licensed space within the private car park to the front of the property, which benefits from longer sunlight hours.

“Food has recently started being served again and is proving popular with customers, this is an avenue that could certainly be established and grown.

"The bedrooms are used sporadically for paying guests and there is significant potential to increase sales and profitability by upgrading and developing the bedroom space to provide ensuite apartments for short to medium term guests.

“We are in regular contact with the specialists involved in the financing of business and property purchases in Scotland and we would be happy to assist with introductions if required.”