Scotland's newest luxury boutique hotel has reopend its doors with a first look at the major renovation project.
The boutique hotel, No.17 The Promenade, secured a six-figure investment from The Cumberland Building Society and is run by owner and entrepreneur Paul Sloan.
The West Highlands seaside town is gaining a growing reputation for its hospitality and food and drink sector and the 19-bedroom, ocean-facing boutique hotel, wil only add to that. Previously named The Wellpark Hotel, has undergone a multi-million-pound renovation.
The refurb project was instructed by the hotel’s new owner, renowned entrepreneur, Mr Sloan, who has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 35 years.
The renovation involved stripping the building back to the stone to install improved plumbing and air conditioning systems, as well as temperature controlling technology throughout the hotel.
It also involved an interior makeover across the entire property with a bespoke new look for each room, complete with new soft furnishings to create a relaxing space and environment for the guests.
Some of the features of the original hotel have been maintained including a 16th Century Jacobean ceiling which adorns one of the living areas. There's deep sofas next to the fireplace for guests to relaxe, or in the warmer months enjoy ocean views and spectacular sunsets on the sun terrace.
With its desirable shorefront esplanade location, the hotel has employed a hand-selected team dedicated to offering guests exquisite food and fantastic customer service.
Each of the 19 guest rooms have their own enchanting design, all offering either breath-taking sea views, woodland outlooks or outdoor terraces.
Owner Mr Sloans also operates restaurant brands across Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Oban. In addition to the No.17 project, The Cumberland also assisted him in the refinance of Oban-based, No.26 by the Sea, whilst also supporting funding for the acquisition of staffing accommodation at the site.
Mr Sloan, said: “It was important for me to find the right lender that could support this type of project Since the beginning of working with The Cumberland, the level of attention to detail has been exceptional.
"I'm really pleased to have finally opened the doors at No.17 to show off the fresh look."
The support provided by The Cumberland equated to 60 per cent of the entire project, which contributed to both the acquisition of the property and the redevelopment.
Grant Seaton, Senior Commercial Manager at The Cumberland commented: “We’ve really enjoyed being a part of Paul’s latest hospitality venture and look forward to seeing No.17 The Promenade becoming a real success in Oban and Scotland."
