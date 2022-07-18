By Ian McConnell

The Bothwell Bridge Hotel has been sold on behalf of the Martalo family, who have owned the property since 1980 when it was known as The Clyde Hotel, to an expanding Scottish hospitality operator.

Manorview Hotels & Leisure has acquired the hotel in Bothwell, on the outskirts of Glasgow, for an undisclosed sum. The hotel has 90 en-suite letting bedrooms, function facilities, and a lounge bar and restaurant, together with an outdoor terrace and large car park.

The sale was handled by Christie & Co.

Manorview only last month acquired its 10th site – the Brisbane House Hotel in Largs.

It plans to invest in and refurbish the Bothwell Bridge Hotel to "re-establish it as a destination that the local community can enjoy and ensure it provides an unforgettable hospitality experience", Christie & Co said.

Steve Graham, founder and director of Manorview Hotels, said: "We look forward to taking the baton from the Martalo family and continuing the legacy of this wonderful hotel and historic property. Opportunities to acquire properties of this kind don't come along often, so we are delighted to be bringing Bothwell Bridge into the Manorview collection. While our initial focus will be on getting to know the business better, looking after customers, and supporting the existing team, we fully intend to invest heavily in the interior and exterior of the venue in the coming years. This is something we've done on varying levels with every venue we've acquired since our inception in 2006."

Brian Sheldon, at Christie & Co, said: "The purchase of the Bothwell Bridge Hotel will be the eleventh venue to be added to the Manorview stable. I have personally been involved in selling four of those venues and watched each one be completely transformed into a successful business. I have no doubt that The Bothwell Bridge will be no different and wish Steve and his team every success!"

Armando Cirignaco, former general manager of Bothwell Bridge Hotel, said: "The Martalo family is proud to have served the Bothwell community for more than four decades and, as we pass the reins to Manorview, we know we are leaving the business we have built in excellent hands with another family firm."