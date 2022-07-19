Shipping times between Scotland and China are set to be cut by almost half with the launch of a new direct service to help ease global supply chain disruptions.
The maiden voyage from Ningbo in the Zhejiang province is due to arrive in mid-August at Greenock Port carrying 1,600 containers, with a total of 4,800 containers coming to Scotland and a further 4,800 returning to China each month. The direct China Xpress freight route, launched by Glasgow-based KC Group Shipping, is expected to cut journey times from approximately 60 days to an estimated 33 days by eliminating unscheduled port congestion delays in Rotterdam.
David Milne, managing director of KC Group Shipping, said the service will be a boost for Scotland’s food and drink sector, including many prestigious Scotch whisky brands. Vendors of machinery and pipes to the oil and gas sector are also expected to benefit significantly.
In turn, furniture and textiles manufactured in China should make their way to Scottish industries and consumers at considerably faster pace.
“This is a game-changer, not just for KC Group Shipping, but for the whole of Scotland,” said Mr Milne, who completed a buy-out of the business in 2016. “The opportunities and benefits are endless, and this trade link could not have come at a better time for Scottish businesses.
“I’m constantly being told about the frustrations of delays at European ports, which hamper business operations and relationships for many. This was before the recent problems of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine escalated the issue.”
Reliability of global shipping schedules are currently at a global record low of less than 30 per cent, whereas the previous norm was above 90%.
Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said the service will open doors for a variety of Scottish businesses.
“By cutting the transition time in half, this new route will help a huge range of sectors but it will be especially welcome within our food and drink sector who will now be able to export more goods to the Asian market,” he said.
“We look forward to the maiden voyage this year and hope more Scottish firms look at growing their business through exporting.”
The first shipment is scheduled to arrive in Greenock on August 20.
