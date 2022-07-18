HIGHLAND Holidays, which owns Ben Nevis Holiday Park in Fort William, has made a second acquisition.

It purchased Pine Trees Leisure Park, sited on the West Highland Way walk, close to the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, for an undisclosed sum.

Pine Trees Leisure Park will be renamed Tyndrum Holiday Park. It has camping and touring pitches over approximately 18 acres of land, as well as a variety of huts and pods.

The route of the West Highland Way walk runs through the park which also boasts a gold prospecting river. Highland Holidays have plans to develop the park with new luxury accommodation and facilities.

Andrew Campbell, director of Highland Holidays and former park manager of Loch Lomond Holiday Park said: “Acquiring Pine Trees was the perfect opportunity for us.

"My family has owned and developed holiday parks in Scotland since 1967 until recently selling Argyll Holidays.

“We are delighted to continue the family expertise and bring something fresh to the village of Tyndrum and create a wonderful holiday experience for guests.”

Left to right: Chris McCready (director at Highland Holidays), Andrew Campbell (director at Highland Holidays), Janet and George McNaughton (former owners of Pine Trees), Irene and Keith Campbell (directors at Highland Holidays).

He said: “Building local relationships and representing the community are important values to Highland Holidays – we intend to continue using local suppliers and will create over 20 new jobs in Scotland this year.”

Highland Holidays made its first acquisition in March 2020, with the purchase of Lochy Holiday Park, which they then renamed to Ben Nevis Holiday Park.

The flagship site has recently undergone a £1m major refurbishment including the opening of a new reception, shop, café and play park, as well as new shower and laundrette facilities along with groundwork and landscaping.

Ben Nevis Holiday Park has also installed over 10 new luxury lodges with hot tubs and scenic views. Mr Campbell said: “The team are delighted to soon be opening the new facilities at Ben Nevis Holiday Park where holidaymakers can enjoy dine-in or takeaway pizzas, cakes and a selection of locally produced coffees and beverages.”

A new head office for the group will open next month in Biggar, South Lanarkshire, to facilitate new roles in administration, customer services and finance. Across the parks and head office, Highland Holidays will have created 20 new jobs.

Scotland's first surf park to open next year after securing £26m bank backing

SCOTLAND’S first artificial surf park is expected to open next year after securing £26 million backing from the Scottish National Investment Bank.

The Wavegarden Scotland development of Craigpark Quarry at Ratho, near Edinburgh, will bring a 23-hectare country park and more than 100 jobs.

Landmark Scottish hotel owned by same family for four decades is sold

THE Bothwell Bridge Hotel has been sold on behalf of the Martalo family, who have owned the property since 1980 when it was known as The Clyde Hotel, to an expanding Scottish hospitality operator.

Manorview Hotels & Leisure has acquired the hotel in Bothwell, on the outskirts of Glasgow, for an undisclosed sum.

​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇