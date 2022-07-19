Farming markets

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Hetherington Ltd sold 71 clean cattle, 33 cast cows, 1966 prime lambs and 580 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Twenty, beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 302p/kg to average 277p (+3p), while 50 prime heifers peaked at 312p to average 285p (+11p). One young bull sold for 206p/kg.

Cast cows peaked at £1891 and 229p to average 200p (-8p), while two bulls sold to £1667 and 173p to average 172p (+5p).

In the sheep section prime lambs peaked at £175 and 347p for Beltex to average £130 (+£3) or 300p (+10p).

Cast sheep sold to £223 for a Texel and averaged £137 (n/c) for heavy ewes, while light ewes peaked at £127 for Jacob ewes to average £101 (n/c).

The firm also sold 47 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday to a top of 302p/kg to average 257p (-17p), while 15 beef-bred, prime bullocks peaked at 284p to average 267p (+13p). Fifty-one beef-bred, young bulls sold to 268p to average 231p (-1p), while 27 dairy-bred, young bulls peaked at 228p to average 193p (+6p).

In the cast ring 93 beef cows sold to 249p and averaged 191p (-16p) while 136 dairy types sold to 212p to average 157p (-1p). Fourteen cast bulls sold up to 230p and averaged 167p (-4p).

In the sheep ring 2201 prime lambs sold to £175 and 391p/kg to average 295p (-11p). Heavy cast sheep (162) peaked at £167 for a Texel to average £114 (+£2), while light ewes sold to £118 for Blackface to average £102.

Lawrie and Symington Ltd sold 35 prime cattle and 91 cast cows at Lanark yesterday.

Fourteen beef-bred heifers sold to 300p/kg to average 281p (+1p), while six beef-bred bullocks peaked at 292p to average 254p (n/c). Eleven prime Black & White bullocks peaked at 248p and averaged 225p (+10p). Four young bulls sold to average 230p.

In the cast cattle section 50 beef cows averaged 192p (+1p), while 40 dairy cows levelled at 169 (-2p).

There were also 2244 prime lambs at Lanark yesterday that sold to £169 and 372p/kg to average 292p (-6p). Cast ewes (1374) sold to £228 for a Texel and to £120 for Blackfaces to average £106 (-£3) overall.

Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 2371 prime lambs and 292 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.

The whole sale averaged 290p or £126 per head. Top prices were £160 on two occasions and 329p for a pen of six Beltex crosses.

A smaller show of 292 cast sheep were dearer this week and levelled at £110. Top price was £230 for a Texel ewe. Texel crosses sold to a top of £200 for a pair, while Scotch Mules peaked at £128. Blackfaces sold to £100.