Farming markets
By Neale McQuistin
Harrison & Hetherington Ltd sold 71 clean cattle, 33 cast cows, 1966 prime lambs and 580 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.
Twenty, beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 302p/kg to average 277p (+3p), while 50 prime heifers peaked at 312p to average 285p (+11p). One young bull sold for 206p/kg.
Cast cows peaked at £1891 and 229p to average 200p (-8p), while two bulls sold to £1667 and 173p to average 172p (+5p).
In the sheep section prime lambs peaked at £175 and 347p for Beltex to average £130 (+£3) or 300p (+10p).
Cast sheep sold to £223 for a Texel and averaged £137 (n/c) for heavy ewes, while light ewes peaked at £127 for Jacob ewes to average £101 (n/c).
The firm also sold 47 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday to a top of 302p/kg to average 257p (-17p), while 15 beef-bred, prime bullocks peaked at 284p to average 267p (+13p). Fifty-one beef-bred, young bulls sold to 268p to average 231p (-1p), while 27 dairy-bred, young bulls peaked at 228p to average 193p (+6p).
In the cast ring 93 beef cows sold to 249p and averaged 191p (-16p) while 136 dairy types sold to 212p to average 157p (-1p). Fourteen cast bulls sold up to 230p and averaged 167p (-4p).
In the sheep ring 2201 prime lambs sold to £175 and 391p/kg to average 295p (-11p). Heavy cast sheep (162) peaked at £167 for a Texel to average £114 (+£2), while light ewes sold to £118 for Blackface to average £102.
Lawrie and Symington Ltd sold 35 prime cattle and 91 cast cows at Lanark yesterday.
Fourteen beef-bred heifers sold to 300p/kg to average 281p (+1p), while six beef-bred bullocks peaked at 292p to average 254p (n/c). Eleven prime Black & White bullocks peaked at 248p and averaged 225p (+10p). Four young bulls sold to average 230p.
In the cast cattle section 50 beef cows averaged 192p (+1p), while 40 dairy cows levelled at 169 (-2p).
There were also 2244 prime lambs at Lanark yesterday that sold to £169 and 372p/kg to average 292p (-6p). Cast ewes (1374) sold to £228 for a Texel and to £120 for Blackfaces to average £106 (-£3) overall.
Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 2371 prime lambs and 292 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.
The whole sale averaged 290p or £126 per head. Top prices were £160 on two occasions and 329p for a pen of six Beltex crosses.
A smaller show of 292 cast sheep were dearer this week and levelled at £110. Top price was £230 for a Texel ewe. Texel crosses sold to a top of £200 for a pair, while Scotch Mules peaked at £128. Blackfaces sold to £100.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here