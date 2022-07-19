By Ian McConnell
Edinburgh-based Jimmy Martin Travel has been awarded the title of Scotland’s Best Small Travel Agency for the fifth time – and the fourth consecutive time.
It picked up the accoladate at the latest Agent Achievement Awards for travel agents in the UK and Ireland.
Jimmy Martin Travel also scooped the Best Small Scottish Travel Agency award in 2010, 2018, 2019 and 2021 at the the awards, which are organised by Travel Weekly.
Jimmy Martin, owner of the eponymous agency based at Raeburn Place in the Scottish capital, said: “After the tumultuous period of the pandemic, followed by the travel disruption of recent months, this is a very welcome piece of good news. A huge boost for us all. Winning this title for the fifth time is such a coup for a small agency like ours. The fact that the winners are selected by travel industry suppliers and experts such as tour operators, airlines, cruise lines and tourist boards means that this award is extra special for the Jimmy Martin team; Richard, Lorraine and Emma.”
Unlike many awards where firms can self-nominate, Agent Achievement Awards rely solely on feedback from trade partners.
Mr Martin has more than 40 years of experience in the travel industry. In 2021 his career came full circle as Jimmy Martin Travel acquired Frutin Travel, where he began his career more than four decades ago. The acquisition is part of expansion plans to develop and grow his agency’s reach across the city.
He added: “The pandemic has led more and more people back to using travel agents. Travellers trust that a travel agent can find them the holiday of their dreams within their budget and that they are hugely knowledgeable about destinations and resorts.
“More than ever now, travellers appreciate that a travel agent can navigate them through the post-Brexit, post-Covid 2022 travel landscape, advising them on the correct documents and requirements for travel.”
